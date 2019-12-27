Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Could play Week 17
Jones (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Jones missed last Saturday's win over the Bills due to the groin injury, but he was able to return to practice as a limited participant this week. J.C. Jackson would likely play an expanded role should Jones again be sidelined.
