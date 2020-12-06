site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Departs with neck injury
Jones was forced out of Sunday's game against the Chargers with a neck injury.
Jones made one tackle before leaving the game. Jason McCourty likely will absorb the reps left behind by Jones, but Myles Bryant could handle increased duties as well.
