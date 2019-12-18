Patriots' Jonathan Jones: DNP for consecutive practices
Jones (groin) missed a second straight practice Wednesday, Andrew Callahan of The Springfield Republican reports.
Jones will need to practice in some capacity to have a shot at playing Saturday versus the Bills, but at this point, he's certainly trending in the wrong direction. Should Jones miss the first game of his four-year career, J.C. Jackson would likely bump into a starting role.
