Jones (knee) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
After sustaining a knee injury during Sunday's loss at Las Vegas, Jones opened New England's week of practice as a non-participant. He'll probably need to return to the practice field Thursday or Friday to give himself a chance to play in Week 7 versus Buffalo.
More News
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Questionable to return•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Will play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Questionable for Week 6•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Active Sunday•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Questionable for Sunday vs. Saints•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Still limited at practice Wednesday•