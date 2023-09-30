Jones (ankle) is considered questionable ahead of Sunday's contest against the Cowboys.
Jones was a limited participant at Friday's practice, and it appears he will be a true game-time decision Sunday. He is looking to return from a two-game absence. Jalen Mills and Myles Bryant would likely again be in line for increased workloads should he ultimately be unavailabe.
