Jones recorded eight solo tackles in Sunday's 22-18 defeat versus Cincinnati.
Jones tied his season high for tackles while also logging a season-high 78 defensive snaps against the Bengals. The 24-year-old also played every defensive snap of the fourth game in a row in New England's depleted secondary. Should starter Jalen Mills (groin) remain sidelined Week 17 versus Miami, then Jones should continue to serve as one of the Patriots' top cornerbacks.
