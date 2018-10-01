Jones recorded eight tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's win over Miami.

Jones drew his first start of the season while Eric Rowe (groin) was inactive. Jones saw 42 defensive snaps, which was slightly less than he played the past couple weeks, but the defense was only on the field for 49 plays total. He'll figure to continue seeing signifiant playtime as long as Rowe remains sidelined or limited.

More News
Our Latest Stories