Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Expected back for offseason workouts
Jones (ankle) is expected to participate in the Patriots' offseason workout program that begins April 16, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports.
Jones' second professional season came to a close when the Auburn product injured his ankle during New England's divisional-round victory over the Texans this past January. While the nature of his injury remains behind closed doors, Jones' relatively quick return to action suggests he didn't suffer any fractures or ligament damage. With one of the team's incumbent starting cornerbacks, Malcolm Butler, expected to become a free agent this offseason, Jones could be in store for a heightened workload in 2018.
More News
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...