Jones (ankle) is expected to participate in the Patriots' offseason workout program that begins April 16, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports.

Jones' second professional season came to a close when the Auburn product injured his ankle during New England's divisional-round victory over the Texans this past January. While the nature of his injury remains behind closed doors, Jones' relatively quick return to action suggests he didn't suffer any fractures or ligament damage. With one of the team's incumbent starting cornerbacks, Malcolm Butler, expected to become a free agent this offseason, Jones could be in store for a heightened workload in 2018.