Jones played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 58 tackles (41 solo), six pass defenses and two forced fumbles.
Jones tied with Marcus Jones (hip) for third-most tackles on the Patriots' secondary behind Kyle Dugger (81) and Christian Gonzalez (59). Jones has spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Patriots since signing as an undrafted free agent in May of 2016. He enters the offseason as a free agent, and whether he stays in New England will depend on the vision of incoming head coach Mike Vrabel.
