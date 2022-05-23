Jones (shoulder) was a full participant during Day 1 of New England's OTAs on Monday, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Jones underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in October and has been able to participate during the Patriots' voluntary offseason workouts in a limited fashion. However, Monday was the first time the veteran defensive back was able to fully participate in a practice since his surgery. Prior to his injury, Jones posted 20 tackles and one interception across six games and was a key member of the Patriots' secondary. If healthy, he figures to garner a similar role in 2022.