Jones (neck) was listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams, Andrew Callahan of Boston Herald reports.

Jones was forced out of last week's win over the Chargers with the neck issue, as he logged limited practice time throughout the week. It appears Jones is trending as a true game-time decision for the game, as his status won't be known until an hour and a half prior to kickoff. If he's forced to sit, Jason McCourty and Myles Bryant would be in line for more snaps at cornerback for the contest.