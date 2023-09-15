Jones (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Miami.

After missing practice Friday, Jones appears to be on the doubtful end of the questionable designation for Week 2. His absence would represent a major blow, considering he's probably New England's corner best-suited to covering either of Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle. If he does in fact sit out, 2022 third-rounder Marcus Jones would be a good candidate to start Sunday.