Jones (chest) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Jones logged a trio of capped practices earlier this week as a result of an apparent chest injury, but it's since been revealed that he'll suit up and command his usual every-down cornerback role in Week 18 versus Buffalo. The 29-year-old currently needs 11 more tackles to tie his previous career high in that department.
