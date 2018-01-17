Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Moved to IR
Jones (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.
Jones suffered some sort of injury during the fourth quarter of last week's divisional-round victory over the Titans. A core special-teams player for the Patriots, Jones' spot on the 53-man roster will be taken by return specialist Bernard Reedy.
