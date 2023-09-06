Jones (undisclosed) was absent from New England's injury report Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus Philadelphia.
As expected, it looks like he'll be ready to go for Week 1 versus the Eagles. It's a good thing too for the Patriots' defense as they prepare to square off against one of the scariest wide receiver duos in the league in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
