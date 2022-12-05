Jones recorded eight tackles (six solo) during Thursday's 24-10 loss to the Bills.
Jones' eight tackles in Week 13 accounts for his new season high in that department, and the same can be said about his 72 defensive snaps played in the contest. The 29-year-old is piecing together his most productive NFL campaign though his first seven years in the league, and he should continue operating as New England's No. 1 cornerback next Monday night in Arizona.
