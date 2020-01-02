Play

Jones (groin) is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff tilt against the Titans.

Jones logged a trio of limited practices this week, a good sign for his chances of suiting up to host the Titans on Saturday. With Jason McCourty (groin) also listed as questionable, Jones could tentatively have the opportunity for increased snaps come game time.

