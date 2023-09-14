Jones (ankle) was a Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston at practice Thursday ahead of Sunday's game versus Miami, Phil Perry reports.
It's unclear whether he's actually at any risk of missing game action in Week 2, so it will be worth watching the Friday injury report for further clarity. New England is hoping for a big leg up from their speedy corner Sunday across from Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
