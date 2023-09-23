Jones (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Jones was sidelined for Week 2 against the Dolphins after popping up on the Patriots' injury report on Sept. 14. Rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez is set to take on primary coverage on wide receiver Garrett Wilson, with Jalen Mills and Shaun Wade expected to see increased workloads with Jones out.
More News
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Draws questionable tag•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Returns to practice•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Unavailable for Week 2•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Gets questionable tag for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Battling ankle injury ahead of SNF•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: On injury report Thursday•