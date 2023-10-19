Jones (knee) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
The starting cornerback missed practice Wednesday after suffering a knee injury during the Patriots' Week 6 loss to the Raiders. Jones will likely need to practice again Friday to have a chance to play in Week 7 against the Bills.
