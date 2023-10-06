Jones (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus New Orleans, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Coach Bill Belichick said Friday that "he's got a chance" to suit up in Week 5, a signal Jones is close to returning from his three-week absence due to a lingering ankle injury. If he's still not healthy enough to come back though, New England will be desperately thin at corner Sunday.
More News
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Still limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Downgraded to out•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Draws questionable tag•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Takes field Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Out for Week 3•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Draws questionable tag•