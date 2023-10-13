Jones (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Raiders.
Jones was able to play through his ankle injury in Week 5 versus New Orleans, so it would be somewhat surprising to see him sit out in Week 6. If he plays, he'll be one of New England's top two corners Sunday.
