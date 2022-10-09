Jones is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lions due to an ankle injury.
Jones recorded four tackles and an interception before leaving the game in the second half due to an ankle injury. In his absence, Jack Jones and Marcus Jones are candidates for increased snaps moving forward.
