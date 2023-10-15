Jones (knee) is questionable to return to New England's game against the Raiders on Sunday.
Jones exited the game with a knee injury and has been replaced by Shaun Wade. If Jones is unable to return to the field, the Patriots will rely on Myles Bryant and Wade to try and slow down Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers for the remainder of the game.
