Jones (groin) is officially active for Saturday's game against the Titans

The 26-year-old was considered questionable after working as a limited practice participant this week, but he's good to play in Saturday's playoff matchup. Jones could see increased snaps with Jason McCourty (groin) sidelined versus Tennessee.

