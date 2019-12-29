Play

Jones (groin) is officially active for Sunday's divisional matchup versus Miami.

Jones missed last week's game while tending to the groin issue, and after suiting up in a limited fashion for practice this week, has shaken off the injury. The Auburn product could see a slight uptick in snaps with fellow cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) deemed inactive for the contest.

