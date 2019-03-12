Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Receives tender from Patriots
Jones received a second-round tender from the Patriots on Tuesday, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.
The $3.095 million tender essentially ensures that Jones will remain in New England, as any team would need to give the Patriots their second-round pick in order to court the 25-year-old cornerback. Jones, who went undrafted out of Auburn in 2016, posted 56 tackles, 1.5 sacks, seven passes defended, three interceptions and one forced fumble last season. In three years with the Patriots, Jones has never missed a regular season game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Day 1 free agency: Fantasy impact
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the Fantasy Football implications from the first day of free agency,...
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...