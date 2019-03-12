Jones received a second-round tender from the Patriots on Tuesday, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

The $3.095 million tender essentially ensures that Jones will remain in New England, as any team would need to give the Patriots their second-round pick in order to court the 25-year-old cornerback. Jones, who went undrafted out of Auburn in 2016, posted 56 tackles, 1.5 sacks, seven passes defended, three interceptions and one forced fumble last season. In three years with the Patriots, Jones has never missed a regular season game.

