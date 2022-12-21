Jones finished Sunday's Week 15 loss to Las Vegas with six tackles (five solo).
Jones didn't put up gaudy defensive stats, but he did help keep Davante Adams (four catches, 28 yards) under control. Jones has played every defensive snap for the Patriots over the past three weeks, though he has recorded a modest 18 tackles over that span.
