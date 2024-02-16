Jones racked up 48 tackles (40 solo) and seven pass breakups across 14 regular-season appearances with the Patriots in 2023.

Jones didn't record an interception in 2023, but when on the field he was once again one of New England's post reliable assets in the secondary. Now heading into his age-31 season, and the final season of the two-year, $19 million contract he inked with the Patriots last offseason, Jones can safely be considered to once again play a key role for the 2024 campaign, especially given his ability to contribute at both cornerback and safety.