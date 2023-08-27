Jones, who has been out since Aug. 4 with an undisclosed injury, returned to practice Sunday as a limited participant, Zach Cox of NESN.com reports.

Speaking with reporters after practice, Jones didn't provide any details about his injury but reiterated that he hopes to be ready for the Patriots' season opener against the Eagles on Sept. 10. Jones signed a two-year, $19 million extension in March and is set to start opposite 2023 first-round pick Christian Gonzales.