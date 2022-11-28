Jones tallied seven tackles (six solo), an interception and three pass defenses during the Patriots' 33-26 loss to Minnesota on Thursday.

Jones was held under five tackles in eight of his first nine appearances of the season, but he racked up a season-high seven tackles while recording his third interception of the year Thursday. He now has 33 tackles (27 solo), three interceptions, two forced fumbles, a touchdown and eight pass defenses over his first 10 outings in 2022.