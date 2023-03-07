New England will not apply the franchise tag to Jones ahead of Tuesday's deadline, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones put together a career year in 2022, as he led the Patriots in interceptions (four), pass deflections (11) and forced fumbles (three) while racking up 69 tackles (56 solo). The 29-year-old formed undrafted free agent has proven his ability to handle an every-down role at cornerback, and at a high level, which sets him up well to earn a sizeable contract on the open market, though New England reportedly still has interest in re-signing him.