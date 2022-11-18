Jones (illness) was listed as a full participant during practice Friday and does not carry a game status for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Jones was sidelined with an illness during practice Thursday, but he'll be good to go Week 11 after logging a full session Friday. Expect the 29-year-old to maintain a prominent role in New England's secondary against the Jets on Sunday.
