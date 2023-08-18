Jones (undisclosed) is expected to be ready for New England's regular-season opener against the Eagles, Karen Guregian of The Springfield Republican reports.

Jones has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury since Aug. 4, but the Patriots don't appear concerned about his Week 1 availability. The team will likely continue being cautious with the veteran cornerback for the remainder of the preseason, though, given his importance to the secondary. Rookie first-round pick across Christian Gonzalez is set to join Jones as a starter.