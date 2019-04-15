Jones officially signed his one-year tender offer with the Patriots on Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Jones signed under the second-round tender designation, which values his contract at $3.095 million for next season. The Auburn product was outstanding last season for the Patriots, collecting 56 tackles (44 solo), one sack and three interceptions in 16 games. Jones has proven to be durable, as he has never miss a game in his three-year career.

