The Patriots signed Jones to a three-year, $21 million extension with $13 million guaranteed Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones is a strong cornerback, and this contract signals the Patriots likely intend to use him in an increased role in 2019. Last year, the Auburn product averaged 32.1 defensive snaps per game, making 56 tackles, seven pass breakups and three interceptions. Jones is a superb athlete as well with a 4.33-second 40-yard dash and a 36-inch vertical, and he'll bolster the Patriots' secondary behind Stephon Gilmore and Jason McCourty.

