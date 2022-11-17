Jones (illness) was a non-participant in practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Jones' late week addition to the injury report isn't typically a good sign, however the veteran corner still has until Sunday to recover from his illness. If he is unable to go Week 11 against the Jets, Jack Jones and Myles Bryant will see an uptick in snaps.
More News
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Returning to action•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Won't play at Cleveland•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Removed from PUP list•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Won't be available to practice•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Full go during Day 1 of OTAs•