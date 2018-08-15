Jones has impressed those close to the team since his rehab stint and could have the "inside track" at the slot corner position, Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal reports.

Jones is only one week fresh of being removed from the PUP list so there's still plenty of room for evaluation. Still, it's encouraging to hear the positive praise being shed in his direction. At the very least, Jones seems to be in comfortable position to make the team heading into the regular season.