Play

Jones exited Sunday's game against the Bengals with a groin injury, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Jones started this contest since Jason McCourty (groin) was inactive. The Patriots will have a shortened week, playing Saturday against the Bills, so it's worth keeping an eye on Jones and McCourty throughout the practice week ahead of a crucial divisional showdown.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories