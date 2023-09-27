Jones (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Jones hasn't played since the Patriots' season-opening loss to the Eagles, but he's at least been able to log limited practices as he works his way back to full health. He'll work to upgrade to full participation in practice by Friday, and doing so would likely clear the way for him to play Sunday against the Cowboys.
