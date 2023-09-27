Jones (ankle) logged a limited practice Wednesday.
Jones hasn't played since Week 1 against the Eagles, but he's at least been able to log limited practices as he works his way back to full health. He'll work to ramp up his activity level by Friday, with the intention of suiting up Sunday against the Cowboys.
