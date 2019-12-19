Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Trending in wrong direction
Jones (groin) was not spotted at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media and is not expected to be available for Saturday's tilt against the Bills, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Jones appears set to be listed as a non-participant on Thursday's injury report, which would mark his third straight missed practice of the week. If the four-year pro is indeed forced to miss the first game of his career, expect J.C. Jackson to play a starting role in New England's secondary Week 16.
