Jones (ankle) has been ruled out for the Patriots' matchup with the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.
Jones missed practice Friday with an ankle injury and he will now be forced to miss New England's Week 2 contest. Marcus Jones could step into a starting role at cornerback in his absence.
More News
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Gets questionable tag for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Battling ankle injury ahead of SNF•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: On injury report Thursday•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Not on injury report Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Returns to practice•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Should be ready for Week 1•