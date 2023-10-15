Jones (ankle) is active for Sunday's contest against the Raiders.
Jones was able to play through the ankle injury in Week 5 against the Saints. His presence is much needed for the Patriots' secondary after rookie Christian Gonzalez was placed on injured reserve after sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 4 against the Cowboys. Jones has five tackles and a pass deflection in two games this season.
