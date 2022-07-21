Jones (shoulder) was placed on the active/PUP list by the Patriots on Thursday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was a full participant during the first day of New England's voluntary OTAs in May, but he appears to still be working his way back from shoulder surgery undergone in October. The defensive back can be activated off this list at any time before the start of the regular season, but he will be unable to practice in training camp until then. Jones played 212 defensive snaps before suffering his shoulder injury last season and he should fill a prominent role at cornerback for New England in 2022.