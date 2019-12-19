Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Won't face Bills
Jones (groin) is ruled out for Saturday's divisional contest against the Bills.
Jones didn't practice in any capacity this week, and he'll now miss his first game of the season. J.C. Jackson will likely play a starting role in the Patriots' secondary as long as Jones remains sidelined.
