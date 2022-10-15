Jones (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Browns.
Jones was forced out of New England's win versus Detroit in Week 5 early with an ankle injury, and he'll now have to miss his first game this season. Until he's ready to play again, rookie fourth-rounder Jack Jones should see more reps on the boundaries.
