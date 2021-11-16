Smith (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
Smith's practice reps have been capped since picking up a shoulder injury Week 9 at Carolina. Despite getting on the field in every session for Week 10 prep, he was inactive this past Sunday against the Browns. It's unclear if he's facing a similar fate for Thursday's game In Atlanta, but if Smith is unable to play Hunter Henry will be the unquestioned No. 1 tight end for the Patriots.
