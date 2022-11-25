Smith went without a target during Thursday's 33-26 loss to the Vikings.
Smith played only 16 offensive snaps, matching his lowest total of the season. He was overshadowed by position mate Hunter Henry (three catches for 63 yards and a touchdown), and Smith has now failed to record a reception on three occasions this season. Prior to Thursday's matchup, Smith's involvement on offense appeared to be trending up, as he had tallied at least three catches in each of his last three games.
