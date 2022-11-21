Smith caught four passes on as many targets for 40 yards and carried once for five yards in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Jets.

Smith was out-snapped by fellow tight end Hunter Henry (53 to 34) on Sunday, but he was more involved in the team's passing game, with Henry logging just one target. With 10 catches on 11 targets for 71 yards over his last three games, Smith approaches Thursday night's game against the Vikings with modest fantasy upside.